What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) questions Supreme Court nominee judge Neil Gorsuch during his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Photo by Joshua Roberts/Reuters
By —

Associated Press

Amy Klobuchar dismisses reports she’s a tough boss

Politics

MINNEAPOLIS — Sen. Amy Klobuchar is dismissing reports that she is difficult to work for, saying she has high expectations for the people who work for her.

Klobuchar was asked Sunday about the reports of high staff turnover and the loss of potential staff for the presidential campaign she announced in Minneapolis.

Klobuchar says “I can be tough” and that “I can push people” and that she has staff who have worked for her for years and gone on to do other things. She says she also has high expectations for the country.

A survey of senators by the website LegiStorm from 2001 to 2016 found that Klobuchar’s office had the highest turnover in the Senate. A recent HuffPost article portrayed her as a demanding manager who lost some potential 2020 campaign staff members because of her reputation.

READ MORE: What does Amy Klobuchar believe? Where the candidate stands on 5 issues

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Feb 13 Mitch McConnell wields Green New Deal as bludgeon against Democrats

  2. Read Feb 13 Justice Ginsburg illness casts spotlight on long-term court absences

  3. Read Feb 11 How bots turned this State of the Union moment into a viral meme

  4. Watch Feb 11 Southern Baptist officials sexually abused hundreds, new reports reveal

  5. Read Feb 12 Column: If your business can’t pay a living wage, it shouldn’t exist

Where the Democratic candidates stand in the race to 2020

Politics Feb 10

The Latest