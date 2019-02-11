Amy Klobuchar dismisses reports she’s a tough boss

MINNEAPOLIS — Sen. Amy Klobuchar is dismissing reports that she is difficult to work for, saying she has high expectations for the people who work for her.

Klobuchar was asked Sunday about the reports of high staff turnover and the loss of potential staff for the presidential campaign she announced in Minneapolis.

Klobuchar says “I can be tough” and that “I can push people” and that she has staff who have worked for her for years and gone on to do other things. She says she also has high expectations for the country.

A survey of senators by the website LegiStorm from 2001 to 2016 found that Klobuchar’s office had the highest turnover in the Senate. A recent HuffPost article portrayed her as a demanding manager who lost some potential 2020 campaign staff members because of her reputation.

