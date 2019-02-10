Where the Democratic candidates stand in the race to 2020

Jeff Greenfield:

You know, my take on this is because the issue with the lieutenant governor is different. That's an accusation, it's outright sexual assault. But if you're talking about all the Virginia politicians who in one way or another have been involved with blackface, this is what I find so striking and depressing. If these images had come out of the 1930s, when the entire American culture and politics and society were just shot through with racism and discrimination, when virtually every Hollywood star appeared in blackface, when minstrel shows entertained the Washington elite, we might say all right well, that's these are coming out of a past that were beyond. But when you realize it's some of these images come out of the late 60s or the 1980s and the fact that we're learning that today, fraternities and sororities fairly frequently put on parties with their members dressed in blackface, what you're finding is that either out of some not so subtle animus or unbelievable cluelessness, this aspect of American life that some of us might have thought was in the past really isn't in the past at all.