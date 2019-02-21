What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Former acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe testifies before a 2017 Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Reuters
Lawyer: Ex-FBI official McCabe still facing investigation

Politics

WASHINGTON — An attorney for Andrew McCabe says an investigation into whether the former FBI deputy director made false statements remains open.

Michael Bromwich says McCabe’s legal team has been in touch with federal prosecutors in Washington handling the case.

Bromwich joined McCabe for a wide-ranging discussion with reporters Thursday.

The Justice Department inspector general last year referred to prosecutors’ allegations that McCabe had lied during an internal investigation into a news media disclosure. Those allegations prompted McCabe’s March 2018 firing.

McCabe has denied lying and has said his firing was politically motivated.

Bromwich said McCabe expects to file a lawsuit over his firing soon.

