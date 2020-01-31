What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Impeachment Trial

January 31, 2020

Yamiche Alcindor
Yamiche Alcindor

Lev Parnas letter says he has information relevant to Trump impeachment trial

Lev Parnas, an associate of President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, would like to share information with that is “directly relevant to the President’s impeachment inquiry” and actions taken in Ukraine “on behalf of the President,” according to a letter his attorney sent Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Friday.

Joseph Bondy, Parnas’ lawyer, sent the three-page letter to McConnell hours before the Senate voted against calling any witnesses in the Senate impeachment trial that will determine whether Trump is removed from office. The vote all but ensures Trump will be acquitted of the charges outlined in the articles of impeachment.

Bondy wrote in the letter that Parnas would detail his relationship with Trump and Giuliani and talk about being involved in efforts to deliver a “quid pro quo” in which Trump would release millions of dollars in military aid in exchange for Ukraine announcing it was launching investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden as well as other Democrats.

“Mr. Parnas would identify the times and places where he had overheard the president speaking with Mr. Giuliani, and the occasions on which he interacted directly with the president,” the letter said.”

Parnas would also talk about the roles several Trump administration officials played in the alleged pressure campaign including Vice President Mike Pence, former Energy Secretary Rick Perry, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Attorney General William Barr. The letter also said Parnas would speak about the roles Congressman Devin Nunes and Sen. Lindsey Graham, both allies of Trump, allegedly played.

Read Lev Parnas’ full letter.

