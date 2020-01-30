WATCH LIVE: Trump impeachment trial — Jan. 31

After days of opening arguments by House managers and President Donald Trump’s legal team, as well as two marathon sessions of queries about their cases, senators will finally have their say in the impeachment trial on Friday.

The trial will resume at 1 p.m. Thursday.

The debate and vote on Friday will focus on whether new witnesses should be called as part of the Senate trial. Many of the questions posed to both sides over two days have focused on whether it is necessary to call top Trump aides who may have direct knowledge of the president’s actions on Ukraine, such as former national security adviser John Bolton.

On Sunday, The New York Times reported that Bolton has written in a forthcoming book that Trump wanted to withhold military aid from Ukraine until that nation announced an investigation into a U.S. political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden. Though that revelation initially made it seem more likely that the Senate would vote to call witnesses, Democrats have not yet been able to clinch the four Republican votes they would need.

While the House team of prosecutors has argued that there is still much to be learned about Trump’s motivations behind the pause in aid, the president’s attorneys have pushed for the Senate to wrap up the trial and acquit him before he gives the State of the Union address at the Capitol on Tuesday.

