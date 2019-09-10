LIVE RESULTS: North Carolina’s special election

Republican State Sen. Dan Bishop and Marine veteran Dan McCready are vying Tuesday to represent North Carolina’s 9th District in Congress.

The special election is being held after results from last November were thrown on suspicions of ballot fraud.

McCready received 905 fewer votes than the Republican candidate at the time, Mark Harris, but the results were never certified. After reports that a Harris operative illegally tampered with absentee ballots, Harris announced he would not run in the redo election.

President Donald Trump made a last-minute stop in North Carolina on Monday to support Bishop, and both Democrats and Republicans have funneled millions of dollars into the special election, which could signal which party is likely to best perform in the suburbs during the 2020 presidential election.