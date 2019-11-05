Live Results: Virginia General Election

In Virginia, Democrats are seeking to flip control of the state legislature, where Republicans hold a one-seat advantage in both the state Senate and House of Delegates. Democrats are eyeing seats in the northern Virginia counties outside of Washington, D.C. that have grown more liberal in recent election cycles.

Key races include the northern Virginia seat held by GOP Del. Tim Hugo, who is fending off a challenge from Democrat Dan Helmer. In the state senate, both parties are battling to replace retiring Republican Dick Black, whose increasingly left-leaning district spans Loudoun and Prince William Counties.













