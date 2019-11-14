Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
& NewsMatch will match it!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

Matt Bevin concedes Kentucky governor’s race

Politics

Republican Gov. Matt Bevin says he will not contest results showing Democrat Andy Beshear winning the Kentucky governor’s race.

Bevin made the dramatic announcement Thursday at the state Capitol on the same day election officials across Kentucky double-checked vote totals.

Last week’s election results showed Bevin trailing Beshear by more than 5,000 votes of more than 1.4 million cast, for a lead of less than 0.4 percentage points.

Bevin tried to nationalize his race for reelection, touting his close ties to President Donald Trump. Beshear kept his focus on state issues like education, health care and pensions.

Bevin faced a growing chorus of state Republicans urging him to accept the results of the recanvass unless he can point to evidence of substantial voter fraud. Beshear had already declared victory and has been preparing to become governor in December.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Nov 13 WATCH: The Trump Impeachment Hearings – Day 1

  2. Read Nov 14 AP source: 2nd U.S. official heard Trump call with Sondland

  3. Read Nov 14 WATCH LIVE: The Trump Impeachment Hearings – Day 2

  4. Read Nov 13 6 moments in the first day of impeachment hearings

  5. Read Nov 13 How to talk to your kids about impeachment

The Latest