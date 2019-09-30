What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) reacts during a weekly Senate Luncheon press conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., September 24, 2019. Photo by Tom Brenner/Reuters
By —

Laurie Kellman, Associated Press

McConnell says he’d have ‘no choice’ but to take up impeachment if House acts

Politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he would have “no choice” but to take up any House-approved impeachment articles against President Donald Trump.

The Kentucky Republican tells CNBC on Monday that the Senate rules require him to do so.

“I would have no choice but to take it up,” under Senate rules, says McConnell.

House Democrats are pushing for quick action on their probe into a transcript and whistleblower complaint that Trump pressured Ukraine’s president to investigate Joe Biden’s family. If the House approves articles of impeachment, they would go to the Senate for trial.

By —

Laurie Kellman, Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Sep 30 Trump suggests Democrats are committing treason. Here’s what the Constitution says

  2. Read Sep 30 McConnell says he’d have ‘no choice’ but to take up impeachment if House acts

  3. Watch Sep 29 Why music has such profound effects on the brain

  4. Watch Sep 29 The legal framework protecting whistleblowers in the U.S.

  5. Read Sep 26 9 things we learned from the Trump whistleblower complaint

Why the House is moving so quickly on Trump impeachment inquiry

Politics Sep 27

The Latest