Former New York City Mayor and possible 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg listens as he is introduced to speak at the Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., January 29, 2019. Photo by Brian Snyder/Reuters
Julie Pace, Associated Press

Michael Bloomberg reconsiders running for president in 2020

Politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire former mayor of New York City, is opening the door to a 2020 presidential campaign.

Bloomberg announced earlier this year that he would not seek the Democratic nomination. But in a statement Thursday, his political adviser Howard Wolfson says Bloomberg is worried that the current crop of Democratic presidential candidates is “not well positioned” to defeat President Donald Trump.

A Bloomberg adviser says the former mayor has not made a final decision on whether to run. But he is expected to file to get on the ballot in Alabama’s presidential primary.

