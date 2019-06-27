What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Democratic U.S. 2020 election presidential candidates including author Marianne Williamson, former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Kamala Harris, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Senator Michael Bennet and Rep. Eric Swalwell pose for pictures before the start of the second night of the first Democratic presidential candidates debate in Miami, Florida, June 27, 2019. Photo by Carlo Allegri/Reuters
Associated Press

Most Democrats promise to decriminalize border crossings during 2020 debate

All but one Democratic candidate onstage for the second night of the presidential debate say they would make illegal border crossings a civil, not, criminal offense.

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet was the only one of 10 candidates Thursday night to not raise his hand to seek to decriminalize illegal border crossings.

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg says he would end the felony criminalization because it is “dead wrong,” and called Republicans who “cloak” themselves “in faith” hypocrites for letting children languish in cages.

Former Vice President Joe Biden promised a “surge” of aid and relief workers to the border to release children from the enclosures and reunite them with their families.

Asked about the Obama administration’s deportation of 3 million, Biden said the president that he served under “did a heck of a job” and that it would be wrong to compare him to President Donald Trump.

WATCH LIVE: Candidates face off in second night of 2020 Democratic debate

Associated Press

