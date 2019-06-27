What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Senator Bernie Sanders speaks during the second night of the first Democratic presidential candidates debate in Miami, Florida, on June 27, 2019. Photo by Mike Segar/Reuters
Sanders says people would pay more in taxes under his proposals

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is acknowledging that his proposals for sweeping government programs would require middle-class Americans to pay more taxes. But he says they’d still spend less on health care under his system than they do today through the private insurance system.

Sanders is a self-professed democratic socialist who wants a Medicare-style system to cover all Americans’ health care services. He says he’d make public colleges and universities tuition free and eliminate existing student debt.

Sanders said Thursday at the second Democratic presidential debate that education proposals would be paid for by taxes on the wealthy and corporations. But he confirms that other Americans would have to pay more taxes for his health care program, in lieu of the existing system of private premiums, deductibles and co-pays.

