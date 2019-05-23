Kirsten Gillibrand on being brave and standing up to Al Franken

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand:

I stand up for what I believe in.

And one of the reasons why I'm running, Judy, is, I take on the fights that other people won't. I have taken on the Pentagon twice, first over sexual assault in the military and don't ask, don't tell repeal to actually begin, to have gay rights in this country, the first major piece of federal legislation to make sure our LGBTQ Americans can serve and not be discriminated against.

I have taken on Congress. I was the first member of Congress to post my earmarks, my schedule, my financial disclosure and my taxes, first presidential candidate to put all years of taxes online for public service, and also passing bills to stop the culture of corruption in Washington, making insider trading by members of Congress illegal.

And I think we need a president who's brave. I think we need someone who will stand up to do the right things, because the truth is, if you're not willing to take on the corruption at its root, the corruption and greed that defines everything in Washington, you will not pass health care as a right and not a privilege, you will never pass the Green New Deal, you will not attack global climate change.

You will not do any of the things that I want to do and so many people in this country need done. And so it just shows, Judy, sometimes, it's hard. And if you're unwilling to lead and do the brave thing when it's hard, then you're not going to be a strong president.

And not only have I done that, but I bring people together, and I do it electorally and I do it legislatively. And you need both.