What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Paul Manafort, former campaign manager for U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for a bond hearing at U.S. District Court in Washington, U.S., November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts - RC18AD95AAE0
By —

Chad Day, Associated Press

By —

Eric Tucker, Associated Press

Mueller to file sentencing memo in Manafort case

Politics

WASHINGTON — Special counsel Robert Mueller is filing a sentencing memorandum in one of the two criminal cases against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

Prosecutors are scheduled to file their document Friday in federal court in Washington, where Manafort pleaded guilty in September to two counts of conspiracy arising from his political lobbying work in Ukraine. Each count carries a maximum of five years in prison.

Though Manafort cut a plea deal with Mueller, prosecutors aren’t expected to recommend leniency because they say he lied to investigators after agreeing to cooperate.

The punishment he faces in Washington is much lower than what he faces in a separate tax and bank fraud case in Virginia. Mueller’s team in that case endorsed a sentence of between 19 and 24 years in prison.

By —

Chad Day, Associated Press

By —

Eric Tucker, Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Feb 22 WATCH: R. Kelly charged with aggravated sexual abuse

  2. Read Feb 22 6 things to expect when Mueller files his report

  3. Read Feb 14 Opinion: Teachers aren’t losers. They’re lifesavers

  4. Read Feb 20 Can too much salt lead to bad skin?

  5. Watch Feb 21 Why Andrew McCabe sees the president as a threat

Why Andrew McCabe sees the president as a threat

Politics Feb 21

The Latest