Why Andrew McCabe sees the president as a threat

Andrew McCabe:

Well, I did. I will.

I will bring a civil action against the department, challenging the circumstances around my termination. You know, Judy, I will tell you that I have deep disagreements and I completely reject the conclusions drawn in that report.

The inspector general is well aware of this. We have — we have made our position clear to him in the past.

I can tell you that at no time did I ever intentionally mislead anyone, not in his office and not in the FBI. I have been consistent about that. The process that I was put through, both during the investigation and after the conclusion of the report, is not like anything I had ever seen in my time serving in the FBI.

And I had — oversaw numerous matters that were handled, investigations of alleged employee misconduct. So I will be challenging that process as well.

And, finally, I don't think it's a surprise to any of us that the result delivered by the inspector general is exactly the one that the president was calling for publicly, a president who long before I had any interactions with the attorney general — with the Inspector General's Office, had made it clear, both to Director Comey and to others, that he wanted me gone.

So, when you add those circumstances together, all things ignored in the inspector general's report, I think you will see a very different side of things.