New battlegrounds emerge 100 days before elections

A hundred days from now, Americans will vote for the next president. The latest polls show that President Trump is trailing former Vice President Joe Biden, the Senate is up for grabs and the pandemic will play a major role in shaping and deciding the race. Jeff Greenfield joins Hari Sreenivasan with the latest on the campaigns.
