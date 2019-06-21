What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) declines questions from journalists about Iran after signing the Taxpayer First Act on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 21, 2019. Yuri Gripas/Reuters
By —

Associated Press

Pelosi says any ‘hostilities’ with Iran need Congressional approval

Politics

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says any “hostilities” with Iran “must not be initiated without the approval of Congress.”

The California Democrat said in a statement Friday that “We are in an extremely dangerous and sensitive situation with Iran.”

She spoke after President Donald Trump confirmed that he had ordered, then canceled, a retaliatory strike after Iran downed an unmanned American drone.

At the White House a day earlier, Democratic leaders had warned Trump that “hostilities must not be initiated without the approval of Congress,” according to Pelosi.

She called for de-escalating the conflict and advancing American interests.

A spokesman for Pelosi said Friday she was not given a heads-up about the military action. Pelosi is second in line to the presidency behind Vice President Mike Pence.

Trump on Friday tweeted that the U.S. was “cocked and loaded” to retaliate against Iran for downing an unmanned American surveillance drone. But he said he canceled the strikes 10 minutes before launch time after being told 150 people could die.

Congressional leaders were briefed about Iran on Thursday in the secure White House Situation Room, but Democrats afterward said they were uncertain of Trump’s next steps.

By —

Associated Press

