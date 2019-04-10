What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Lisa Mascaro, Associated Press

Pelosi says Barr’s comments undermine his role

Politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she doesn’t trust Attorney General William Barr, and she suggests his congressional testimony Wednesday undermines his independence as the nation’s top law enforcement officer.

The California Democrat also said in an interview with The Associated Press on Wednesday that she’s “very concerned” about Barr’s handling of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Trump-Russia report.

Earlier Wednesday, Barr told a Senate panel he believes “spying did occur” on Trump’s presidential campaign, aligning himself more closely with the president’s views on the origins of the Russia investigation.

Pelosi said in the interview: Barr is “not the attorney general of Donald Trump. He is the attorney general of the United States.”

She said, “I don’t trust Barr. I trust Mueller.”

