WATCH: Barr says he wouldn’t withhold derogatory info on Trump

WASHINGTON — Attorney General William Barr says he won’t withhold any derogatory information about President Donald Trump contained in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

Barr tells Congress that concerns about protecting the reputations of people not criminally charged in the Russia probe don’t apply to “office holders” such as the president. That was one of four criteria Barr has said he is using to redact Mueller’s nearly 400-page report.

Barr has said he expects to release a redacted document within a week. He is facing questions about his handling of the report during a Senate subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill.

