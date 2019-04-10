What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

WATCH: Barr says ‘I think spying did occur’ on Trump campaign

Politics

Attorney General William Barr says he plans to review the origins of the FBI’s investigation between Russia and the Trump campaign.

Barr told senators on Wednesday that he believed the Trump campaign had been spied on, but “the question is whether it was adequately predicated.”

He says he believes that “spying on a political campaign is a big deal.”

The Justice Department’s inspector general has already been investigating the early days of the FBI’s Russia probe.

Barr says he wants to pull together the different reviews underway within the Justice Department and see if there are remaining questions that need to be addressed.

A person familiar with the process said Barr is forming a team to review the origins of the FBI investigation.

