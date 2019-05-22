Join us on a journey to Antarctica

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks at her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, on May 2, 2019. Photo by Yuri Gripas/Reuters
Lisa Mascaro, Associated Press

Pelosi says Trump is ‘engaged in a cover up,’ but urges patience

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, meeting with Democrats behind closed doors Wednesday, tamped down the push among some Democrats to launch an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

She stressed the need for patience and pointed to legal battles that she said have already found success in forcing Trump to comply with investigations, according to a person familiar with her remarks.

Speaking to reporters later, Pelosi made it clear she’s not letting Trump off the hook. She said Trump is “engaged in a cover up.”

Some Democrats urging impeachment say the move would not necessarily be aimed at removing the president, but instead to bolster their position in court as they conduct their investigation.

Pelosi’s remarks to Democrats were described by a person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the person wasn’t authorized to discuss the private meeting.

