What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Coronavirus Coverage

Watch live

Essential FAQ

U.S. coronavirus map

Listen: Special podcast episode

Feds to track and share information on nursing home outbreaks
By —

Associated Press

Pence comes under fire for going maskless at Mayo Clinic

Politics

ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence chose not to wear a face mask Tuesday during a tour of the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, an apparent violation of the world-renowned medical center’s policy requiring them.

Video feeds show that Pence did not wear a mask when he met with a Mayo employee who has recovered from COVID-19 and is now donating plasma, even though everyone else in the room appeared to be wearing one. He was also maskless when he visited a lab where Mayo conducts coronavirus tests.

And Pence was the only participant not to wear a mask during a roundtable discussion on Mayo’s coronavirus testing and research programs. All the other participants did, including Food and Drug Administration chief Stephen Hahn, top Mayo officials, Gov. Tim Walz and U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn.

Mayo tweeted that it had informed the vice president of its mask policy prior to his arrival. The tweet was later removed. Mayo officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment on why it was removed, or at whose request.

The vice president’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on why Pence chose not to wear a mask.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Apr 28 WATCH: California governor gives coronavirus update

  2. Read Apr 28 WATCH: Dr. Fauci says there’s ‘no doubt’ new virus cases will emerge with reopening

  3. Read Apr 28 WATCH: Hillary Clinton endorses Joe Biden during virtual town hall

  4. Read Apr 28 Trump to sign order keeping meat processing plants open

  5. Read Apr 28 WATCH: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says virus deaths, hospitalizations down

The Latest