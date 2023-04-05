Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Heritage Foundation in Washington, U.S., October 19, 2022. Photo by Le...
Jill Colvin, Associated Press

Eric Tucker, Associated Press

Pence set to testify in investigation into 2020 election after declining to appeal order

Politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence will not appeal a judge’s order compelling him to testify in the Justice Department’s investigation into efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, a spokesman said Wednesday.

The decision clears the way for Pence to appear before a federal grand jury in Washington.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

