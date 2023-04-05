Pence set to testify in investigation into 2020 election after declining to appeal order

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Jill Colvin, Associated Press
Jill Colvin, Associated Press
Eric Tucker, Associated Press
Eric Tucker, Associated Press
Leave your feedback
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence will not appeal a judge’s order compelling him to testify in the Justice Department’s investigation into efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, a spokesman said Wednesday.
The decision clears the way for Pence to appear before a federal grand jury in Washington.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Politics
Apr 04