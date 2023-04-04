Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsification of business records

Geoff Bennett:

… the first former U.S. president to be arrested on criminal charges in connection to his alleged role in the hush money payment scheme.

This afternoon, Mr. Trump traveled by motorcade from Trump Tower to surrender to authorities at the district attorney's office in Lower Manhattan. While in custody, the former president was fingerprinted, but received special accommodations. He was not handcuffed or put in a jail cell and did not have his mug shot taken.

The judge in the case did not allow video cameras in the courtroom, but permitted a handful of still photographers to take pictures. During a nearly hour-long proceeding, Mr. Trump was arraigned and charged with 34 felonies. The former president pleaded not guilty.

The case involves payoffs through an intermediary to adult film actress Stormy Daniels to conceal an alleged affair ahead of the 2016 election. Following the arraignment, Mr. Trump's attorney spoke to reporters.