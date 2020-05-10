#GivingTuesday

By —

Associated Press

Pence self-isolating after aide tests positive

Politics

WASHINGTON — Vice President Mike Pence is self-isolating after an aide tested positive for the coronavirus last week.

An administration official says Pence is voluntarily limiting his exposure. He has repeatedly tested negative for COVID-19 since his exposure but is following the advice of medical officials.

Pence’s move comes after three members of the White House’s coronavirus task force placed themselves in quarantine after coming into contact with the aide, Pence spokeswoman Katie Miller.

Pence was informed of the positive test Friday morning before he left Washington for a day trip to Iowa.

“Vice President Pence will continue to follow the advice of the White House Medical Unit and is not in quarantine,” said Pence spokesperson Devin O’Malley.

“Additionally, Vice President Pence has tested negative every single day and plans to be at the White House tomorrow.”

By —

Associated Press

