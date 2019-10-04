As House probe intensifies, Trump mounts a strategy of offense

Lisa Desjardins:

This as, at the Capitol, House lawmakers held a closed-door hearing with the intelligence watchdog, inspector general Michael Atkinson, who first flagged a whistle-blower's concerns about the president.

But dominating the day was new information, pages of recent text messages between Trump administration officials. Some see them as proof the president was pressuring Ukraine for political reasons. Others disagree. The messages indicate the president's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, was helping craft Ukraine policy and pushing for investigations in return for a White House visit.

That made some other officials uncomfortable.

To understand these text messages, first a look at those writing them, two longtime diplomats, Kurt Volker, the U.S. envoy for Ukraine, and Bill Taylor, the acting top diplomat in Ukraine, with them, one political appointee, Gordon Sondland, a hotel owner and Republican donor appointed by President Trump to be the U.S. ambassador to the European Union.

The timeline matters. July 25, the day of the controversial phone call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelensky. Before the call, Ukraine envoy Volker texted an adviser to Zelensky, writing: "Assuming President Zelensky convinces Trump he will get to the bottom of what happened in 2016, we will nail down a date for a visit by Zelensky to Washington," indicating, if Ukraine investigates, they will get a White House visit.

Then, an important moment. In the last week of August, stories appear that the Trump administration is holding up aid money for Ukraine. Then, President Trump cancels a planned meeting with Zelensky in Poland.

A few days after that, September 1, Bill Taylor, running the embassy in Ukraine, texts Sondland, the political appointee. And he asks: "Are we now saying the security assistance for Ukraine and White House meeting are conditioned on investigations?"

Sondland doesn't say. He responds, "Call me."

Just over a week later, on September 9, a few things happen. The intelligence inspector general notifies Congress about the whistle-blower complaint, and House Democrats announce they are investigating the Ukraine issue.

That day, Bill Taylor, the top diplomat in Ukraine, seems to see a dangerous quid pro quo here, texting; "I think it's crazy to withhold security assistance for Ukraine for a political campaign."

Sondland, the political appointee, responds: "I believe you are incorrect about the president's intentions. The president has been crystal clear, no quid pro quos of any kind."

This as Congress is waiting for a response from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who's currently in Southeast Europe. Today was the deadline that Democrats set for him to turn over documents related to the Ukraine investigation. House Democrats are also planning to subpoena the White House for documents.

But, today, President Trump said he doesn't know if he will comply.