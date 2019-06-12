Visit CANVAS arts and culture

Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke jogs a 2 mile run with members of the LGBTQ community along the Hudson River Greenway in New York City, on June 12, 2019. Photo by Shannon Stapleton/Reuters
Associated Press

Presidential candidate O’Rourke unveils plan to protect LGBTQ rights

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke has unveiled a plan to protect LGBTQ rights on the morning he led a Pride Run through a New York City park.

The former Texas congressman promises to use executive orders to overturn the Trump administration’s transgender troop ban and reverse the practice of discharging HIV-positive service members.

O’Rourke wants to work with Congress to pass The Equality Act, which he says would ensure LGBTQ people can “fully participate in public life without discrimination” in employment, housing and “public spaces and services.”

The plan released Wednesday includes a universal health care system that would guarantee LGBTQ people access to hormone “and other gender-affirming treatments.”

O’Rourke also pledges to make it easier for LGBTQ refugee seeking U.S. asylum.

He announced his 2020 campaign in March.

The Latest