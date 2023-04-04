Read all of charges against Trump in the New York hush-money case

Former President Donald Trump faces 34 counts of falsifying business records, according to the grand jury indictment released Tuesday.

Read the full charges by clicking on the documents below.

“The People of the State of New York allege that Donald J. Trump repeatedly and fraudulently falsified New York business records to conceal crimes that hid damaging information from the voting public during the 2016 presidential election,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement.

The indictment, the first ever for a former U.S. president, stems from an investigation into hush money paid to suppress allegations of sexual encounters before Trump was elected president.

WATCH LIVE: Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg holds news conference following Trump arraignment

Trump has repeatedly denied wrongdoing related to the payments. In court, he pleaded not guilty to all counts.

This story is developing and will be updated.