WATCH LIVE: Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg holds news conference following Trump arraignment

New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg will hold a news conference on Tuesday following former President Donald Trump’s arraignment.

The event is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET. Watch Bragg’s remarks in the player above.

Trump is expected to turn himself in and be arraigned in a New York courtroom, a stunning moment in American history as he becomes the first former president to stand before a judge to answer for criminal charges.

READ MORE: Who is Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney overseeing case against Trump?

More details are expected to emerge Tuesday about the Manhattan district attorney’s case against Trump. The indictment has remained under seal since the grand jury investigating hush money payments made to women during his 2016 campaign voted to bring charges against Trump. But the indictment will soon be made public.