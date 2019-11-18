Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
Impeachment Inquiries

November 18, 2019

Watch

Who recently testified?

Bill Taylor

George Kent

Marie Yovanovitch

Who is testifying next?

Nov 19

Jennifer Williams

Nov 19

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman

Nov 19

Kurt Volker

Nov 19

Tim Morrison

Nov 20

Gordon Sondland

Nov 20

Laura Cooper

Nov 20

David Hale

By —

Mary Clare Jalonick, Associated Press

Read David Hale’s full testimonies in Trump impeachment inquiry

Politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — Impeachment investigators have released closed-door testimony from a U.S. official in Ukraine who overheard a call between diplomat Gordon Sondland and President Donald Trump this summer.

Transcripts were released late Monday from interviews with David Holmes, the diplomat who overheard the call, and from David Hale, the State Department’s No. 3 official.

Holmes is scheduled to testify publicly Thursday about the call. He told lawmakers behind closed doors Friday that he overheard Sondland telling Trump that the president of Ukraine would do anything that Trump wanted, according to remarks obtained by The Associated Press. Trump was pushing Ukraine to investigate Democrats at the time.

Hale is scheduled to testify publicly Wednesday. He was questioned earlier this month about the removal of the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch.

Read David Hales’ full testimony.

