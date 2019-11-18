Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
Impeachment Inquiries

November 18, 2019

Who recently testified?

Bill Taylor

George Kent

Marie Yovanovitch

Who is testifying next?

Nov 19

Jennifer Williams

Nov 19

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman

Nov 19

Kurt Volker

Nov 19

Tim Morrison

Gretchen Frazee
WATCH LIVE: The Trump Impeachment Hearings – Day 3

Politics

Four more witnesses are scheduled to testify Tuesday before the House Intelligence Committee in what will be the third day of public impeachment hearings.

The PBS NewsHour is hosting live coverage of the hearings Wednesday beginning at 9 a.m. ET. Amna Nawaz will anchor the NewsHour’s coverage and will be joined by NewsHour correspondents and special guests. Watch in the video player above.

Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence, and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, an Army officer who works on the National Security Council, are expected to appear before House lawmakers Tuesday morning.

In the afternoon, Kurt Volker, the former U.S. special envoy to Ukraine, and Tim Morrison, the former senior director of European affairs at the National Security Council, will appear.

READ MORE: Who’s who in the Trump impeachment inquiry?

The hearings are part of the impeachment probe into President Donald Trump that was sparked by a whistleblower complaint that raised concerns about a July phone call Trump had with the president of Ukraine. In the call, Trump requested Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky investigate former vice president and 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son.

Gretchen Frazee is the deputy digital editor for the PBS NewsHour.

@gretchenfrazee

