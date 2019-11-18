State Department official, David Holmes, to testify in House impeachment inquiry

A State Department official who overheard a phone call between President Donald Trump and diplomat Gordon Sondland over the summer will testify publicly in Thursday’s impeachment hearing.

David Holmes told investigators behind closed doors Friday that he overheard the July call in which Trump and Sondland discussed the president’s efforts to push Ukraine to investigate Democrats. He said he heard Trump’s voice through the earpiece of the phone because the president was talking so loud, according to testimony obtained by The Associated Press.

With the addition of Holmes, the House intelligence committee is hearing from nine witnesses publicly this week. Holmes will testify alongside Fiona Hill, a former White House Russia adviser, in the week’s final hearing.