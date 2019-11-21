Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
& NewsMatch will match it!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Impeachment Inquiries

November 21, 2019

Watch

Who is testifying?

Fiona Hill

David Holmes

Who is testifying next?

Nov 21

Fiona Hill

Nov 21

David Holmes

Learn more

Watch Live Live Chat Subscribe Impeachment 101
Fiona Hill, President Donald Trump's former Russia adviser, arrives at the Capitol to testify before Congress as part of the House's impeachment inquiry on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. Photo by Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
Gretchen Frazee
By —

Gretchen Frazee

Read Fiona Hill’s full opening statement in Trump impeachment hearing

Politics

Fiona Hill, the Trump administration’s former Russia adviser, will call out members of the House Intelligence Committee on Thursday for not stating that Russia interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

“I have heard, some of you on this committee appear to believe that Russia and its security services did not conduct a campaign against our country—and that perhaps, somehow, for some reason, Ukraine did. This is a fictional narrative that has been perpetrated and propagated by the Russian security services themselves,” Hill will say during an impeachment hearing Thursday morning, according to prepared remarks obtained by the PBS NewsHour.

“The unfortunate truth is that Russia was the foreign power that systematically attacked our democratic institutions in 2016,” Hill is expected to testify.

Hill testified Thursday, along with David Holmes, a top staffer at the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine, in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Hill’s testimony came a day after Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, testified there was a “quid pro quo” with relation to Ukraine. He said a White House meeting and U.S. aid was contingent upon Ukraine’s willingness to investigate Trump’s political rivals.

Read Fiona Hill’s full opening statement.

Gretchen Frazee
By —

Gretchen Frazee

Gretchen Frazee is the deputy digital editor for the PBS NewsHour.

@gretchenfrazee

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Nov 18 WATCH LIVE: The Trump Impeachment Hearings – Day 5

  2. Watch Nov 20 Why Gordon Sondland’s public testimony was ‘extraordinary’

  3. Read Nov 20 WATCH: The Trump Impeachment Hearings – Day 4

  4. Read Nov 21 Read Fiona Hill’s full opening statement in Trump impeachment hearing

  5. Read Aug 29 After decades of pushing bachelor’s degrees, U.S. needs more tradespeople

The Latest