Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
& NewsMatch will match it!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Impeachment Inquiries

November 20, 2019

Watch

Who is testifying?

Gordon Sondland

Laura Cooper

Who is testifying next?

Nov 20

David Hale

Nov 21

Fiona Hill

Nov 20

Gordon Sondland

Nov 20

Laura Cooper

Nov 20

David Hale

Nov 21

Fiona Hill

Learn more

Watch Live Live Chat Subscribe Impeachment 101
By —

Associated Press

WATCH: ‘It’s over’ Trump says of impeachment inquiry while at Apple plant

Politics

President Donald Trump says Republicans scored a victory in Wednesday’s congressional hearing, and he is declaring the impeachment inquiry “over.”

Trump spoke during a visit to an Apple assembly plant in Texas on Nov. 20. Watch in the player above.

During a visit to an Apple assembly plant in Texas, Trump highlighted the testimony of Gordon Sondland, ambassador to the European Union, who testified that the president wanted “nothing” from Ukraine.

Trump says, “Not only did we win today, it’s over.”

But Sondland also declared that Trump and his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, explicitly sought a “quid pro quo” with Ukraine, leveraging a White House meeting for political investigations of Democrats. Sondland testified it was his “understanding” the president was holding up nearly $400 million in military aid in exchange for the country’s announcement of the investigations.

MORE: A guide to the impeachment hearings

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Nov 20 WATCH LIVE: The Trump Impeachment Hearings – Day 4

  2. Read Sep 27 Who’s who in the Trump impeachment inquiry?

  3. Read Nov 19 Americans remain split on impeachment after public hearings begin, poll says

  4. Read Nov 20 WATCH: Rep. Jim Jordan pushes back on Sondland’s ‘quid pro quo’ assertion

  5. Read Nov 20 WATCH: Defense official Laura Cooper testifies on aid to Ukraine

The Latest