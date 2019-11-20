WATCH: ‘It’s over’ Trump says of impeachment inquiry while at Apple plant

President Donald Trump says Republicans scored a victory in Wednesday’s congressional hearing, and he is declaring the impeachment inquiry “over.”

Trump spoke during a visit to an Apple assembly plant in Texas on Nov. 20. Watch in the player above.

During a visit to an Apple assembly plant in Texas, Trump highlighted the testimony of Gordon Sondland, ambassador to the European Union, who testified that the president wanted “nothing” from Ukraine.

Trump says, “Not only did we win today, it’s over.”

But Sondland also declared that Trump and his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, explicitly sought a “quid pro quo” with Ukraine, leveraging a White House meeting for political investigations of Democrats. Sondland testified it was his “understanding” the president was holding up nearly $400 million in military aid in exchange for the country’s announcement of the investigations.

MORE: A guide to the impeachment hearings