Read: Kirstjen Nielsen’s full resignation letter from Homeland Security Secretary post

In an abrupt departure, Homeland Security Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen resigned on Sunday with a letter that read that the country deserves, “to have all the tools and resources they need to execute the mission entrusted in them.”

The announcement came after Nielsen met with President Donald Trump, who recently decided, according to the Wall Street Journal, to drop border official Ron Vitiello’s nomination to head of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

In Nielsen’s letter, she wrote, “despite our progress in reforming homeland security for a new age, I have determined that it is the right time for me to step aside.”

Read the full letter.

Kirstjen Nielsen's Resi… by on Scribd