Impeachment Inquiries

December 17, 2019

Lisa Mascaro, Associated Press

Mary Clare Jalonick, Associated Press

Read Trump’s letter to House Speaker Pelosi decrying impeachment

Politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is angrily objecting to the House of Representatives’ articles of impeachment, accusing Democrats of “perversion of justice and abuse of power” in their effort to remove him from office.

In a fiery letter Tuesday to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on the eve of his expected impeachment, Trump maintained that he did nothing wrong in seeking foreign investigation of political rivals, and he attacked Democrats for focusing on impeachment rather than other issues.

Trump also repeated his objections to the process of the House inquiry, claiming “more due process was afforded to those accused in the Salem Witch Trials.”

Trump says he doesn’t believe his letter will change anything, but that he is registering his objections “for the purpose of history.”

Read President Trump’s full letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Lisa Mascaro, Associated Press

Mary Clare Jalonick, Associated Press

The Latest