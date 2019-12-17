Double your gift now
with our Year-End match.

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Impeachment Inquiries

December 17, 2019

Watch

Learn more

Watch Live Live Chat Subscribe Impeachment 101
Gretchen Frazee
By —

Gretchen Frazee

WATCH: Rep. McGovern’s opening statement in House Rules impeachment meeting

Politics

House Rules Committee Chair Jim McGovern, D-Mass., urged his Republican colleagues to admit that President Donald Trump’s efforts to get Ukraine to investigate his political rivals was wrong, saying the evidence was “clear.”

The House committee convened at 11 a.m. ET. Watch live in the video player.

“If that is not impeachable conduct, I don’t know what is,” McGovern said.

“No one should be allowed to use the powers of the presidency to undermine our elections or cheat in a campaign, no matter who it is and no matter what their party,” he added.

The House Rules Committee met Tuesday to determine the rules that will govern the full House vote on the articles of impeachment against Trump. The two articles charge Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The House vote is slated for Wednesday.

Gretchen Frazee
By —

Gretchen Frazee

Gretchen Frazee is the deputy digital editor for the PBS NewsHour.

@gretchenfrazee

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Dec 16 WATCH LIVE: House committee debates rules for impeachment vote

  2. Read Dec 17 Read President Trump’s letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi decrying impeachment

  3. Read Dec 17 House votes on a $1.4 trillion package to prevent a government shutdown

  4. Watch Dec 16 Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on impeachment vote, Democrats’ December debate

  5. Read Dec 17 What caused Beethoven’s deafness?

The Latest