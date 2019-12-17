WATCH: Rep. McGovern’s opening statement in House Rules impeachment meeting

House Rules Committee Chair Jim McGovern, D-Mass., urged his Republican colleagues to admit that President Donald Trump’s efforts to get Ukraine to investigate his political rivals was wrong, saying the evidence was “clear.”

The House committee convened at 11 a.m. ET. Watch live in the video player.

“If that is not impeachable conduct, I don’t know what is,” McGovern said.

“No one should be allowed to use the powers of the presidency to undermine our elections or cheat in a campaign, no matter who it is and no matter what their party,” he added.

The House Rules Committee met Tuesday to determine the rules that will govern the full House vote on the articles of impeachment against Trump. The two articles charge Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The House vote is slated for Wednesday.