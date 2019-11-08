Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
Fiona Hill, former senior director for European and Russian affairs on the National Security Council, arrives to review her previous testimony in the U.S. House of Representatives impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Trump led by the House Intelligence, House Foreign Affairs and House Oversight and Reform Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 4, 2019. Photo by Leah Millis/Reuters

Democrats release Hill and Vindman impeachment transcripts

Politics

House Democrats have released two new transcripts as they wrap up closed-door depositions in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

Impeachment investigators released the testimony of Fiona Hill, a former White House Russia adviser, and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, an Army officer assigned to the National Security Council. Both testified about their concerns as Trump pushed Ukraine for investigations of Democrats.

MORE: Read the transcript of Fiona Hill’s full testimony in the impeachment probe

Vindman listened in to the July 25 call where Trump personally appealed to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for the investigations of political rival Joe Biden and his family and also Ukraine’s role in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

MORE: Read Alexander Vindman’s full testimony in the impeachment probe

A whistleblower’s complaint about that call triggered the impeachment probe.

