Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, director for European Affairs at the National Security Council, arrives to testify as part of the U.S. House of Representatives impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Trump led by the House Intelligence, House Foreign Affairs and House Oversight and Reform Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 29, 2019. Photo by Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters.
Gretchen Frazee
By —

Gretchen Frazee

Read Alexander Vindman’s full testimony in the impeachment probe

Politics

House Democrats have released the transcript of testimony that Alexander Vindman, an Army officer who works for the National Security Council, gave in the impeachment inquiry on the conduct of President Donald Trump.

Vindman was the first official who listened to the July 25 phone call between President Donald Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to testify. The call, in which Trump asked Zelensky to investigate the son of former vice president and 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden, has become the center of the impeachment probe.

Vindman told lawmakers last month that he was concerned about the call and did not think it was “proper to demand that a foreign government investigate a U.S. citizen.” He reported his concerns to the National Security Council’s lead counsel.

Read Alexander Vindman’s full testimony.

Gretchen Frazee is the deputy digital editor for the PBS NewsHour.

