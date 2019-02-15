Read Trump’s full national emergency proclamation

President Donald Trump signed a declaration Friday that authorizes “emergency action” on the U.S. southern border — a maneuver that circumvents Congress in an effort to secure billions more in funding for the “border wall” he has been promising supporters since his presidential campaign.

The president signed a funding bill Friday that allocated much less money to border barriers than the amount he had demanded (which earlier this year led to the longest government shutdown in U.S. history). “I got $1.4 billion, but I’m not happy with it,” Trump told reporters in an announcement at the White House today. (The sum was actually $1.375 billion.)

The one thing the declaration does not mention specifically: a wall. It gives “additional authority to the Department of Defense to support the Federal Government’s response to the emergency at the southern border.” But the president could deploy the U.S. military to construct a border wall.

The Trump administration has repeatedly claimed there is a crisis at the border, and today’s proclamation offers a familiar refrain: “The current situation at the southern border presents a border security and humanitarian crisis that threatens core national security interests and constitutes a national emergency.”

But the government’s own data on illegal immigration, drugs and terrorism raise questions about whether these claims are accurate.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday he’d support Trump’s declaration. Democratic lawmakers and some Republicans — including Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., — have blasted the move. The ACLU has vowed to sue the Trump administration for today’s declaration, and the state of California is likely to do the same.

Below, read the president’s full proclamation: