Read Volker’s full prepared testimony on Trump-Ukraine controversy

The former special envoy to Ukraine, Kurt Volker, on Thursday told House lawmakers about his work with Ukraine, stressing that “at no time was I aware of, or took part in an effort to urge Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Biden.”

According to a copy of the testimony Volker gave to a closed-door meeting of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs and members of the Intelligence and Oversight Committees, released to PBS NewsHour by someone who had seen it, Volker said his role was “entirely focused on advancing U.S. foreign policy goals with respect to Ukraine.”

Volker's meeting with the committee lasted nearly 10 hours.



