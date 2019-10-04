What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Kurt Volker, U.S. President Donald Trump's former envoy to Ukraine, arrives to be interviewed by staff for three House of Representatives committees as part of the impeachment inquiry into the president's dealings with Ukraine, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. October 3, 2019. Photo by Jonathan Ernst/Reuters
Read Volker’s full prepared testimony on Trump-Ukraine controversy

The former special envoy to Ukraine, Kurt Volker, on Thursday told House lawmakers about his work with Ukraine, stressing that “at no time was I aware of, or took part in an effort to urge Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Biden.”

According to a copy of the testimony Volker gave to a closed-door meeting of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs and members of the Intelligence and Oversight Committees, released to PBS NewsHour by someone who had seen it, Volker said his role was “entirely focused on advancing U.S. foreign policy goals with respect to Ukraine.”

Volker’s meeting with the committee lasted nearly 10 hours. Read his statement here:

Read Volker’s full prepared testimony here.

Yasmeen Sami Alamiri is the digital news editor for the PBS NewsHour.

Nick Schifrin is the foreign affairs and defense correspondent for PBS NewsHour, based in Washington, D.C. He leads NewsHour's foreign reporting and has created week-long, in-depth series for NewsHour from Russia, Ukraine, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Cuba, Mexico, and the Baltics. The PBS NewsHour series "Inside Putin's Russia" won a 2018 Peabody Award and the National Press Club's Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence.

@nickschifrin

