What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

Rep. Katie Hill of California resigns amid ethics probe

Politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic congresswoman Katie Hill of California has resigned amid an ethics probe and revelations of an affair with a campaign staffer.

In a statement Sunday, the 32-year-old freshman from the Los Angeles area says leaving the House is best for her constituents, community and country.

Hill is under investigation by a congressional committee for an alleged intimate relationship with a male senior aide, which Hill denies.

She has acknowledged an affair with a young female staffer. Compromising photos and purported text messages surfaced online this past week in a right-wing publication and a British tabloid.

Last year, Hill won the last Republican-held House seat anchored in Los Angeles County.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Oct 24 More schools are teaching kids how to cope with emotions. Which programs actually work?

  2. Watch Oct 27 How a U.S. military raid killed the Islamic State’s leader

  3. Read Oct 27 To die well, we must talk about death before the end of life

  4. Watch Oct 25 Shields and Brooks on Trump’s judicial picks, Bill Taylor’s testimony

  5. Read Oct 27 John Conyers, longest serving African American in Congress, dies at the age of 90

The Latest