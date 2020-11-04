What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Nov. 3, 2020

Presidential

Republican Steve Daines wins reelection to Senate seat from Montana

Politics

Republican Steve Daines of Montana has won a second Senate term, dealing a blow to Democrats’ hopes of gaining a majority in the chamber.

The former business executive and Donald Trump loyalist defeated Gov. Steve Bullock.

Daines’ first election in 2014 broke a Democratic lock on the Senate seat that had lasted more than 100 years. After Trump carried Montana by more than 20 percentage points in 2016, Daines emerged as one of the president’s ardent defenders.

Bullock is a two-term Montana governor who entered the race in March after dropping a presidential bid that attracted little support.

Graphic by PBS NewsHour based on AP data

Political groups and the campaigns poured more than $100 million into the contest, a record shattering figure for the sparsely populated state.

