Why voter suppression continues and how the pandemic has made it worse

The disenfranchisement of voters has been a part of America’s history for as long as it’s held elections, and this year is no different. From restrictive voter registration rules to limited access to polling places and early voting options, voters in some communities face significant challenges when casting their ballots. And in 2020, in the midst of a pandemic, people seeking safer ways to vote are instead finding hurdles. In this episode, senior national correspondent Amna Nawaz talks to PBS NewsHour politics reporter Daniel Bush about what he learned from voters in key states trying to cast ballots this year, and to Emory University professor Carol Anderson about the history of voter suppression and why it’s still around today.

