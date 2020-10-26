Share this episode

Why voter suppression continues and how the pandemic has made it worse

Politics

The disenfranchisement of voters has been a part of America’s history for as long as it’s held elections, and this year is no different. From restrictive voter registration rules to limited access to polling places and early voting options, voters in some communities face significant challenges when casting their ballots. And in 2020, in the midst of a pandemic, people seeking safer ways to vote are instead finding hurdles. In this episode, senior national correspondent Amna Nawaz talks to PBS NewsHour politics reporter Daniel Bush about what he learned from voters in key states trying to cast ballots this year, and to Emory University professor Carol Anderson about the history of voter suppression and why it’s still around today.

Amna Nawaz
Amna Nawaz

Daniel Bush

Vika Aronson

Erica R. Hendry

Emily Carpeaux

rwellford

Amna Nawaz

Amna Nawaz joined PBS NewsHour in April 2018 and serves as senior national correspondent and primary substitute anchor.

Daniel Bush

Daniel Bush is PBS NewsHour's Senior Political Reporter.

@DanielBush
Vika Aronson

Erica R. Hendry

Erica R. Hendry is the managing editor for digital at PBS NewsHour.

@ericarhendry
Emily Carpeaux

Senior Producer, Field Segments

rwellford

