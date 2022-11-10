How abortion rights swayed results in the midterm election

Judy Woodruff:

So, this week's election was the first since the Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to an abortion six months ago.

Since then, 12 states have put in place total bans on the procedure. There are other states that have enacted restrictions. That was top of mind for many voters in this election. And in some states, access to abortion was literally on the ballot.

For more on those results and what they mean, I am joined by our Laura Barrón-López.

And, Laura, I know you have been following this issue for many months now.

So let's talk first about the states that had this as a ballot measure. It was there for people to vote on directly, where you saw, you said, people making a clear statement. Tell us about that.