How election deniers fared in their midterm races

Tammy Patrick:

It's important for viewers to understand that the concession really has no legal meaning, but what it does is, it means a lot to the voters and it means a lot to the public to hear their candidate acknowledge that they lost fair and square.

And it's also important to know that there are still ballots being counted in almost every state in the country. And this is not an anomaly in any way, shape or form for there to be post-election processing and counting of ballots all across the country.

So, when the canvass of the election is complete and we have our official results, there will be instances where the candidates will not concede. If Ms. Lake does not concede in this race, I think that there will be some who will see that as a call to action. I think there will be some who, even if she would concede, would not believe her or would think that the election was in some way, shape or form illegitimate.

But it's so important for everyone to understand that, in Arizona, you can watch the tabulation process online 24 hours a day, seven days a week, from the point in time when they start counting ballots until the very last ballot is counted. It's been that way for decades.

They have a hand-count audit to make sure that the machines are, in fact, counting accurately. It's been that way for decades. They test the equipment before the election and after the election. It's been that way for decades.

All of the best practices around how we conduct our elections, so we can have confidence in them, so we can believe in the outcome, are the type of efforts that were happening when I started there in Maricopa County in 2003 and the things, the sorts of things that they continue to do today.