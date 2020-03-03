What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Super Tuesday

Associated Press

Sanders wins Colorado primary

Bernie Sanders has won Colorado’s Democratic presidential primary. The state has 67 delegates at stake.

WATCH LIVE: PBS NewsHour’s Super Tuesday special coverage

It was Colorado’s first presidential primary in 20 years, and Sanders’ victory shows how much the Democratic Party can attract independents, still the largest voting bloc in a state that’s moved further left in recent elections.

Colorado held presidential primaries from 1992 to 2000, then dropped them to save money. In 2016, voters approved reinstating primaries after complaining about the caucus system of thousands of precinct meetings to start choosing presidential candidates.

Sanders defeated Hillary Clinton in the state’s 2016 Democratic caucuses, and he has maintained an enthusiastic base in Colorado ever since.

Associated Press

