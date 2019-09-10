What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks during a news conference to schedule a Senate vote on the Background Checks Expansion Act, on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. June 20, 2019. File photo by Al Drago/Reuters
By —

Andrew Taylor, Associated Press

Schumer to try to block Trump’s border wall again

Politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate’s top Democrat intends to force a vote to block President Donald Trump from using special emergency powers to transfer money from military base construction projects like new schools to pay for new fences along the U.S.-Mexico border.

That’s according to prepared remarks Tuesday by Sen. Chuck Schumer, who says the vote would give lawmakers a chance to block Trump “from stealing military funding from their states to foot the bill for an expensive and ineffective wall.”

A similar measure passed this spring with 12 Senate Republican votes but was vetoed by Trump. The rules allow Schumer to retry every few months.

The Pentagon has identified $3.6 billion worth of military construction projects it’s willing to kill to build 175 miles (282 kilometers) of border wall.

Trump says a wall would stop immigrants from entering the country illegally.

