What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

Second presidential debate is officially canceled

Politics

The second presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden is officially off.

The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates confirmed Friday that the Oct. 15 faceoff would be scrapped. The decision was made a day after the commission announced the debate would take place “virtually” because Trump had contracted the coronavirus.

Trump balked at holding the debate in that format, and Biden scheduled a town hall with ABC News for that night once Trump said he would not participate.

Trump’s team later countered with a call to hold the debates as scheduled once the president’s doctor said he would be cleared to hold public events beginning on Saturday.

But the commission said it would not reverse its decision not to have the candidates on stage together, citing an abundance of caution with health concerns — particularly for the town-hall-style debate that was set to feature questions from average voters.

The third debate, scheduled for Oct. 22 in Nashville, Tennessee, is still on.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Oct 09 Second presidential debate is officially canceled

  2. Read Oct 09 WATCH: Pelosi unveils 25th Amendment bid, questions Trump’s fitness

  3. Watch Oct 08 Why Fauci says pandemic ‘didn’t have to be this bad’

  4. Read Oct 09 Trump administration targets diversity hiring by contractors

  5. Read Oct 09 AP Explains: How transfer of power works under 25th Amendment

Shields and Brooks on Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis and the debate

Politics Oct 02

The Latest