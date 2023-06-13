See sketches from inside the courtroom as Trump pleaded not guilty

Former President Donald Trump appeared in a Miami federal court on Tuesday, where he pleaded not guilty to 37 felony charges. He is charged with mishandling of classified documents, obstructing justice and making false statements.

Live updates: Trump’s federal arraignment in Miami

The indictment marks the first time a current or former U.S. president has faced federal felony charges. Along with Trump, aide and alleged co-conspirator Walt Nauta faces six charges, including conspiracy to obstruct justice, corruptly concealing a document or record and making false statements.

Trump appeared before Judge Jonathan Goodman, who ordered the former president not to discuss the case with any of the witnesses, including the ones who work for him. After an objection from Trump’s lawyer, Goodman agreed that he can communicate with witnesses about their jobs but not the case.

Nauta will be arraigned June 27 before Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Edwin Torres.

Find more of our coverage